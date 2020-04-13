Finding joy

Even in the hardest of times there is always something to bring you joy. For many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic brings uncertainty and anxiety. But we need to remember that joy is still all around us; we just may need to look for it.

Joy can come in any shape and size.

It may be a dog jumping on you and licking you, or running to get the stick that you just threw into the river. Maybe joy is watching your cat curl up on the floor in the sunlight streaming through the window.

Joy is the sight of your niece holding your finger for the first time, or your newborn holding his head up and grinning from ear to ear. Children and babies constantly bring people joy through their chubby cheeks and toothless smiles.

Joy is winter transforming into spring right before our eyes. Watch the new flowers blooming outside of your window and the birds chirping in the warm blue sky. Spring is a magical season of regrowth, so take a look and join in with the season.

Joy is family. Family will always be by your side through the hard times. They know the best ways to make you laugh and to make you smile. Maybe it is playing rock paper scissors or going on a hike.

Whether you are inside self quarantining or if you still have a job that you go to everyday, joy will always be around. Sometimes you just have to pause what you are doing and look for it.