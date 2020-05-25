WSU keeps moderate risk precautions

COVID-19 and its effects have been the number one topic on everyone’s mind for months. Each day brings new changes, and the unknown continues to loom over the world. As recovery continues to happen across Utah, Weber State University continues to keep students up to date on what each new change means for students.

On May 14, Governor Gary Herbert announced that Utah would move to the yellow, or low risk, stage with precautions regarding COVID-19 starting on May 16. This means that all businesses would be allowed to open and gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed but social distancing would still need to be followed in all public spaces.

According to a campus-wide email sent by Weber State, the university will continue to operate in the orange, or moderate risk, stage until at least May 31.

The email also pointed out that if cases were to spike in our surrounding area, campus would not move to the low risk stage on May 31.

Even if WSU moves to the a low-risk phase, summer semester classes will all be online. Students will also still not be able to access campus buildings, and they will remain closed other than to employees when necessary.

WSU continues to follow guidelines from the local and national government and will gradually continue to move students toward a new normal. The university expects to have more answers to the unknown questions such as plans for fall semester in June.

Director of Public Safety, Dane LeBlanc added in the campus wide email “Thank you for your ongoing vigilance and patience. We all have a role to play in helping slow the spread of COVID-19, keeping our communities safe, and eventually returning to campus.”

To stay updated on information visit weber.edu or go to WSU’s Keeping Connected site which is updated frequently.