Police Officer Fatally Shot in Ogden

A police officer was fatally shot while responding to a 911 call in Ogden, Chief Steven R. Watt, confirmed in a press conference. Another officer was injured and taken to the hospital.

The name of the fallen office was not released. “I’m gonna give the family some time to grieve and come to grips with their loss before disseminating that information to the greater public.” Chief Randy Watt explained. He said the officer has been on the job for only 15 months.

The officers were responding to a domestic violence call. According to the police, the woman called 911 and said that her husband was threatening to kill her.

Chief Randy Watt said the man was on the porch when the officers arrived, and he was uncooperative. He went inside the house and began firing and shot the officer to death.

The officer was dragged away by other offices and taken to McKay-Dee hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident took place around 12:14 pm in a residential area in the 300 block of Jackson Avenue in the city of Ogden. The city residents were asked to take shelter-in-place due to the active shooting.

Residents from Weber county heard gunshots and several police cars rushing towards the area.

SWAT crews were called in, according to the emergency dispatcher.

Around 2:00 pm the Ogden Police Ut Facebook page posted that an “officer involved shooting in the area of Jackson and Harrop. The scene is active.”

An hour later, they posted that “there is no threat to the public.”

People were hearing the Police Scanner and posting simultaneously on social media, and a few people went live showing scenes of the incident.