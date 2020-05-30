Low risk precautions for WSU

Weber State University has been helping students stay up-to-date on campus changes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Recent updates from the university indicate that the campus is moving to the low risk stage.

On May 28, WSU announced that, as previously stated, they would continue to be in moderate risk until May 31 and will then move forward to the low risk on June 1.

“This change is consistent with the governor’s Utah Leads Together plan,” the WSU Update COVID-19 page stated.

Because of this change in moving to the low risk phase, fall 2020 classes can now be held face-to-face, with options and accommodations for remote and online learning. Social distancing is encouraged be followed when gathering with large public settings, as well as maintaining proper hygiene.

Surfaces in highly-used areas will be disinfected regularly, and WSU will be taking “reasonable precautions” according to the Phased Guidelines for Pandemic Recovery, which can also be found on WSU COVID-19 update site.

Many universities are following suit after the announcement from Utah System of Higher Education. David R. Woolstenhulme, interim Commissioner of Higher Education, said that the plan for fall semester is still undecided but will be adaptable as changes could occur without notice.

The commissioner also feels that “we are on a trajectory to welcome our students back to campus while taking necessary precautions.”

As always the university follows the guidelines of the CDC as well as state and local governments to make decisions about the future of university activities.

To stay updated on information visit weber.edu or go to WSU’s Keeping Connected site, which is updated frequently.