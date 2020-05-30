Police officer fatally shot in Ogden

Nathan Lyday, an Ogden police officer, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Ogden on May 28. Another officer with adult probation and parole was also struck with gunfire and transported to McKay-Dee Hospital and was released with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a call on May 28 from a woman who reported her husband was threatening to kill her. Randy Watt, Ogden police chief, said a suspect was on his porch when officers arrived at around noon. The suspect acted uncooperative, went inside the house and began firing through the door. He shot Lyday to death and struck the other two officers.

The call was located in the 300 block residential area of Jackson Avenue. City residents were asked to shelter-in-place due to the active shooting.

Residents from Weber County reported to have heard gunshots and several police cars rushing towards the area.

Around 2 p.m., the Ogden police Facebook page posted “officer involved shooting in the area of Jackson and Harrop. The scene is active.”

An hour later, they posted that “there is no threat to the public.” The alleged killer was found dead inside the house, but the children inside were able to be removed safely.

A procession from the hospital began around 5 p.m., taking the fallen officer to the state medical examiner.

Lyday had only been on the job for 15 months and would have been celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife, according to Watt.