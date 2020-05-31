Do you know your news? June 2

1.) This past week President Donald Trump tweeted about a new development that would take place locally in Ogden, Utah. His tweet referenced which project?

a. A wall

b. A bus service

c. A hospital

d. A super mallmall

2.) On May 29, Utah had a record high of COVID-19 cases. This number surpassed the previous high of 230 new cases. The new high is now ____.

a. 400

b. 430

c. 343

d. 323

3.) May 30 is a new day in history for NASA and SpaceX, as they launched the Dragon Capsule into orbit. It was the first rocket and team to leave from U.S. soil in almost 9 years. Where will the Dragon Capsule be heading to?

a. The International Space Station

b. The moon

c. The sun

d. To orbit the earth

4.) Protesters all over the United States are gathering and rioting over George Floyd’s death. New York and Portland have experienced riots. On May 30, Ogden’s own protest was underway. But unlike the violent and outgoing protests in other states the event Facebook page said the protest would be a call for/to ____.

a. Peaceful protests

b. Gather in understanding

c. Stand in solidarity

d. Gather in somber silence

5. During the George Floyd riot in Salt Lake City on May 30 violence ensued, and Governor Gary Herbert activated the National Guard as protesters vandalized and set fire to ____.

a. Street signs

b. Small businesses

c. The police station

d. A SLC police car

Answers:

1. B. Bus service. The route will go between WSU and McKay-Dee Hospital according to the tweet by President Trump.

2. C. 323 new cases were reported on May 29, which makes the total cases in Utah 9,264 according to KUTV.

3. A. The International Space Station, according to NPR. SpaceX hopes that this will be the launchpad for sending paying customers into orbit around the Earth.

4. C. Stand in solidarity, according to abc4. The event page stated that they wanted to stand with Floyd’s family and citizens of Minnesota that are mourning the tragic loss.

5. D. A SLC police car, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. The police station and capitol were also found to have vandalism on the exteriors.

