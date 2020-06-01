WSU professor threatens protesters in tweets

by Jennifer Greenlee
One of the replies from the Twitter user @ProfSenjo, and presumed account of WSU Criminal Justice Professor Scott Senjo, that have caused calls for the professor to be fired across social media.
One of the replies from the Twitter user @ProfSenjo, and presumed account of WSU Criminal Justice Professor Scott Senjo, that have caused calls for the professor to be fired across social media. Screenshot taken 12:32 a.m. on 6/1. (Twitter).

Weber State University Criminal Justice Professor Scott Senjo allegedly tweeted several threatening comments about protesters on May 31 and made other derogatory posts and comments in the days prior.

Since his tweets were reported in the late hours of May 31 and early hours of June 1, Weber State University became a trending topic as users flocked to post about and report Senjo’s posts.

Some of Senjo’s posts, unconfirmed to be his, included rhetoric calling protesters “savages and criminals” and comments to a black reporter stating that “If I was the cop, you wouldn’t be able to tweet.”

His Twitter has been highly active, including tweeting, commenting and retweeting 639 times since May 1.

Other, earlier alleged tweets include commenting on a post that called for police to put “leftist scum” in their place with the response “Time for the pendulum to swing wildly back in the other direction.”

Senjo’s unproven account has been alleged to be connected to his faculty email account by many Twitter users under WSU’s post about the incident at 8 a.m. on June 1.

WSU has since put out a formal statement to students and faculty that they do not condone the threats under any circumstances.

The release states “The comments made by our faculty member are hurtful and inconsistent with the values of Weber State University and our work to create an inclusive and welcoming environment.”

The release also said WSU would be investigating, and the tweets would be reviewed in “complete context” by the university.

