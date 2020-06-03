WSU professor resigns after threatening tweets revealed

by Jennifer Greenlee
WSU Criminal Justice Professor Scott Senjo resigns from his position after threatening tweets are exposed. (WSU).
WSU Criminal Justice Professor Scott Senjo resigns from his position after threatening tweets are exposed. (WSU).

Weber State University Professor Scott Senjo resigned on June 3 after several of his tweets, which threatened protesters and journalists, came under fire.

His Twitter account, which was linked to his faculty email, was deactivated shortly before he announced his resignation.

The now-former criminal justice professor sent an email to his department, officially resigning.

The lines of his email released by the school said: “I studied the situation and the public fury is too great. I have to resign immediately. There’s no other option.”

Neither Senjo nor anyone from the university has responded for requests to comment.

However, Senjo has told both the Deseret News and the Salt Lake Tribune that he doesn’t stand by his tweets and “will have to suffer the consequences of my recklessness. I failed to respect my role as a college professor in the hyper emotional atmosphere of the recent police brutality protests. I apologize for my Twitter contributions.”

WSU has stated they did not ask for his resignation but had placed Senjo on leave since June 2 while the situation was under review.

During the statements WSU has released, university officials denounced his tweets, calling them “abhorrent” and stating that the tweets did not represent the views of the school.

In the midst of the Twitter firestorm and investigations, WSU also released a statement on June 2 that they stand with the peaceful protesters in Ogden and across the globe and call for change: an end to racism, an end to oppression and intolerance, an end to violence.

