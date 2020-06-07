Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities welcomes interim dean

The new Interim Dean of the Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities Amanda Sowerby is assuming the role in a tumultuous period for the university. Sowerby was announced as the new interim dean on May 20.

“This has been a challenging time for the Performing Arts since we all moved online in March, not unlike other disciplines that rely on tools, technologies and spaces beyond a computer. The Performing Arts engage the human body as a vehicle for self-expression,” Sowerby said.

Sowerby said that she finds inspiration and motivation in the students, faculty and staff of the college, and that she plans to emphasize the areas of research the college focuses on: empathy, understanding and modes of self-expression.

Dr. Ravi Krovi, current Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs said, “I look forward to her service as interim dean and know that she will help continue the college’s positive momentum as she has during her time as associate dean,” in a WSU announcement email.

Amanda Sowerby’s previous accomplishments and high-level involvement with performing arts in the top of Utah are apparent, such as her co-role as one of three founders of Paradigm Dance Project, a non-profit performing arts project created in Salt Lake City in 1999.

Sowerby moved to Salt Lake City in 1998 from San Francisco. Sowerby stated, in an article from 2001 by Scott Iwasaki, that before visiting Utah, she didn’t know what kind of dance-scene Utah had to offer, but that she knew she had to move to Utah after visiting.

Since Sowerby has become a Utahn, she has made other cultural impacts, including serving as the President of the Utah Dance Education Organization for three years and holding the role of Higher Education Representative from 2007 to 2013.

Sowerby’s still-growing list of performance arts and leadership accomplishments also includes performances with National Ballets in countries in Latin America, such as Peru and Chile.

“We have an outstanding pool of finalists and hope to conclude our national search for dean this summer,” Krovi said. “Amanda will serve until such time when the new dean can assume responsibilities.”

Krovi also extended a formal thank you in the email to former Dean of the Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities, Scott Sprenger, whom Sowerby will be filling in until The Board of Trustees finishes up their search for a new Dean of the Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities to serve WSU in a more permanent capacity.