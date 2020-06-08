Do you know your news?

1. Which police department had 57 police officers resign from the emergency response team after two officers were suspended for pushing a 75-year-old protester to the ground?

a. Sante Fe, New Mexico

b. Buffalo, New York

c. Albany, New York

d. Asheville, North Carolina

2. What did Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel E. Bowser have painted on a street in front of the White House in large, yellow letters?

a. No Peace, No Justice

b. All Lives Matter

c. George Floyd

d. Black Lives Matter

3. Which Weber State University department saw a professor resign over racist and threatening tweets?

a. Criminal Justice

b. Sociology

c. Psychology

d. Mathematics

4. Which drug, after being touted as a possible aid to COVID-19 patients, was found to have no benefit?

a. Pyrimethamine

b. Artemisinin

c. Hydroxychloroquine

d. Lumefantrine

Answers:

1. b. Buffalo, New York. Two officers shoved a 75-year-old protester to the ground, causing him to hit his head and leaving him unconscious while the two officers walked past. According to CNN, 57 officers resigned in protest of the two officers being suspended.

2. d. Black Lives Matter. Mayor Bowser renamed the street “Black Lives Matter Plaza” and painted the street to show support for and honor the demonstrators who are protesting the killing of George Floyd and other victims of police brutality, according to the Washington Post.

3. a. Criminal Justice. Professor Scott Senjo resigned after a Twitter scandal broke that he had tweeted racist and threatening things at protesters who have been protesting police brutality across the nation.

4. c. Hydroxychloroquine. A recent study found that patients taking hydroxycholoquine had no benefits from taking the drug and had no better chance of surviving the disease, according to the Wall Street Journal.