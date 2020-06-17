WSU professor Scott Senjo rescinds resignation

by Jennifer Greenlee
WSU Criminal Justice Professor Scott Senjo resigns from his position after threatening tweets are exposed. (WSU).
Weber State University announced on June 16 that Criminal Justice Professor Scott Senjo, who had resigned after racist and threatening tweets were publicly decried, had rescinded his resignation. Based on the Policies and Procedures Manual, tenured professors have five business days to rescind their resignation.

Senjo was not reinstated in a classroom setting and is still on administrative leave while the university continues to review the situation.

University President Brad Mortensen acknowledged in a press release that the situation is confusing and upsetting to many, but that since the case is constantly evolving, the university will not update individuals at every phase.

“The sentiment in those tweets is abhorrent, and we strongly condemn it,” Mortensen said in the same press release.

The press release also said WSU values due process, but that they will continue to listen to the community opinion throughout the situation.

After the tweets were publicized, a Change.org petition received 2,445 signatures to remove Senjo from his teaching petition, as of June 17.

Mortensen maintained in the press release that Weber State seeks to value, support and include all individuals.

“This commitment has not wavered, and I will continue to provide updates regarding our inclusion efforts to our WSU family in future communications and town halls,” Mortensen said in the release.

The next faculty and staff town hall is online on June 22 at 11 a.m.

