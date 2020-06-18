Do you know your news?

1.) Ogden has announced plans to reduce electricity and natural gas consumption by the year _____.

a. 2021

b. 2025

c. 2030

d. 2023

2. Coronavirus has killed over 115,000 people in the U.S. to date, and, over this past week, the U.S. has topped the number of confirmed cases. What is the new total of cases in the U.S.?

a. 3 million

b. 1.75 million

c. 2.5 million

d. 400,000

3.) Governor Gary Herbert has continued to move parts of Utah to different phases of coronavirus. _______ county will continue into the “green” stage or new normal while the majority of the state will move to “yellow.”

a. Kane

b. Weber

c. Davis

d. Morgan

4.) The unemployment rate has seen an increase since coronavirus hit the U.S. The number of unemployment claims has reached _______.

a. 3 million

b. 900,000

c. 850,900

d. 1.5 million

5.) In a debate that took place on June 9, Utah Republican lieutenant governor candidates met at ___________ to discuss topics such as coronavirus, racism, air pollution and other issues.

a. Weber State University

b. The Utah State Captiol Building

c. The University of Utah

d. The Grand America

Answers:

1. The correct answer is b, 2025. According to the Standard Examiner, Ogden city will reach out to local businesses to plan campaigns and financial programs.

2. The correct answer is c, 2.5 million. According to CBS and World Meter, the U.S. is also seeing many states reopen while some hospitals are still overwhelmed with patients.

3. The correct answer is a, Kane. According to Fox13 News, all counties except for Salt Lake will move to “yellow” or low risk while SLC will stay in “orange” because of high case numbers.

4. The correct answer is d, 1.5 million. According to NPR, the Federal Reserve has predicted that the unemployment rate will be around 9% by the end of 2020.

5. The correct answer is a, Weber State University. According to the Standard Examiner, GOP lieutenant governor candidates had mixed views on the racial issues happening within our country.