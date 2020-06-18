Do you know your news?

by Marisa Nelson

1.) Ogden has announced plans to reduce electricity and natural gas consumption by the year _____.

a. 2021

b. 2025

c. 2030

d. 2023

2. Coronavirus has killed over 115,000 people in the U.S. to date, and, over this past week, the U.S. has topped the number of confirmed cases. What is the new total of cases in the U.S.?

a. 3 million

b. 1.75 million

c. 2.5 million

d. 400,000

3.) Governor Gary Herbert has continued to move parts of Utah to different phases of coronavirus. _______ county will continue into the “green” stage or new normal while the majority of the state will move to “yellow.”

a. Kane

b. Weber

c. Davis

d. Morgan

4.) The unemployment rate has seen an increase since coronavirus hit the U.S. The number of unemployment claims has reached _______.

a. 3 million

b. 900,000

c. 850,900

d. 1.5 million

5.) In a debate that took place on June 9, Utah Republican lieutenant governor candidates met at ___________ to discuss topics such as coronavirus, racism, air pollution and other issues.

a. Weber State University

b. The Utah State Captiol Building

c. The University of Utah

d. The Grand America

Answers:

1. The correct answer is b, 2025. According to the Standard Examiner, Ogden city will reach out to local businesses to plan campaigns and financial programs.

2. The correct answer is c, 2.5 million. According to CBS and World Meter, the U.S. is also seeing many states reopen while some hospitals are still overwhelmed with patients.

3. The correct answer is a, Kane. According to Fox13 News, all counties except for Salt Lake will move to “yellow” or low risk while SLC will stay in “orange” because of high case numbers.

4. The correct answer is d, 1.5 million. According to NPR, the Federal Reserve has predicted that the unemployment rate will be around 9% by the end of 2020.

5. The correct answer is a, Weber State University. According to the Standard Examiner, GOP lieutenant governor candidates had mixed views on the racial issues happening within our country.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Look out Mickey Mouse; basketball’s coming to your house

Baseball

Hope is finally on the horizon for sports fans. Late spring and early summer have always been dominated by the NBA playoffs; fans have been accustomed to seeing thrilling finishes […]

by Miles Shaw

WSU professor Scott Senjo rescinds resignation

Above the Scroll

Weber State University announced on June 16 that Criminal Justice Professor Scott Senjo, who had resigned after racist and threatening tweets were publicly decried, had rescinded his resignation. Based on […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Honing your craft

Features

BriElle and Robert are photographers with The Signpost at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. Now that school is out for summer, they have time to practice their craft and […]

by Brielle Harker

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.