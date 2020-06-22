Do you know your news?

by Francia Benson

1. Which state made the use of masks in public mandatory as COVID-19 cases spike across the nation?

a. New Mexico

b. New York

c. Alabama

d. California

2. The U.S. Supreme Court made a ruling on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. What was its final ruling on it?

a. It was extended

b. It was terminated

c. It was put on hold for another ruling

d. It was made permanent

3. What day is Juneteenth, the holiday that celebrates the freeing of the slaves in the U.S.?

a. June 17

b. June 19

c. June 15

d. June 14

4. Which city in Arkansas banned the use of neck restraints on June 18 in the wake of the protests across the nation?

a. Bentonville

b. Fayetteville

c. Fort Smith

d. Little Rock

Answers:

1. d. The California governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered the use of masks since the state has seen a rise in the number of coronavirus cases, according to NPR.

California is the first state to make the use of face coverings in public mandatory. (Wikimedia Commons).
California is the first state to make the use of face coverings in public mandatory. (Wikimedia Commons).

2. a. On June 18, the U.S Supreme court made the decision to extend DACA and allow those protected by DACA to continue working and remain in the country, according to NPR.

3. b. June 19. As Juneteenth has become more recognized as a holiday by companies, more and more companies are giving its employees June 19 off, according to CNN.

4. d.The capital of Arkansas, Little Rock, is one of many cities that has banned the use of neck restraints to avoid police brutality, according to ABCNEWS.

Little Rock, Arkansas, is one of the many cities and states to ban the use of neck restraints by cops. (Wikimedia Commons).
Little Rock, Arkansas, is one of the many cities and states to ban the use of neck restraints by cops. (Wikimedia Commons).
