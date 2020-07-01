Professor Scott Senjo resigns a second time

On June 1, Professor Scott Senjo posted on Twitter making racist and threatening tweets to members of the press and protesters attending the recent Black Lives Matter Protests.

Later that week, Senjo announced his resignation from Weber State University after he had come under fire on the platform and beyond, including a Change.org petition calling for his removal.

On June 16, the University sent out another email that the University did not condone his comments to the media, but Senjo had rescinded his resignation. Under the Policy and Procedure Manual, tenured faculty has 5 business days to rescind their resignation.

The email from President Brad Mortensen stated that media and students could not be updated at every stage because of personnel and privacy concerns, but “[Weber State] cannot, and should not shy away from difficult discussions. I remain committed to improving our campus culture and our conduct by making Weber State a place where everyone truly feels valued, supported and included.”

Weber State sent out a campus wide email on June 29, stating that Senjo had resigned a second time and was no longer employed by the University.

“This situation has also provided an opportunity for self-reflection; to consider who we are, what we stand for and what we value,” Mortensen stated.

The email also encourages students to attend virtual town hall meetings that pertain to race. Mortensen closed the email by saying “I remain committed to improving our campus culture and our conduct by making Weber State a place where everyone truly feels valued, supported and included.”

A student town hall will be held July 2 and will discuss race relations on campus.