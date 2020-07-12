New delivery, same semester

To avoid further spread of COVID-19, Weber State University has changed some classes’ format delivery for fall semester.

Many flexible options are available. The course offerings will include a mix of face-to-face, on-campus courses, alongside virtual, hybrid and online offerings.

After reviewing course offerings, faculty decided which classes needed to be delivered face-to-face, such as labs.

Face-to-face classes will be offered in the classroom during the currently scheduled times with modifications for safety without moving the classes online.

Hybrid courses will be offered on campus with at least 20% of the course online and with no schedule for online instruction.

In virtual classes, students will meet online at a specific date and time via video conferencing. Students complete homework using Canvas or email.

Online classes may also not require any online video calls and be taught asynchronously.

Virtual Hybrid courses will combine synchronous and asynchronous instruction; the students will meet on a set schedule, but the instructor may deliver asynchronous instruction at no set time or scheduled video classes.

Finally, courses may be offered as Flex, which entails in-person, technology-assisted instruction. Flex courses can include synchronous and/or asynchronous online instruction.

The Flex option is built for large classes such as labs or studio courses. Some students will meet in person while the rest of the class participates online. Students will rotate through who meets face-to-face on any given day.

Students should receive an email outlining the new delivery formats no later than July 17. It’s likely that courses listed as face-to-face during registration will change to virtual, hybrid or online.

Along with that, there will be classroom changes to accommodate all the students and maintain the six-foot safe distance.

At the beginning of the semester, professors will discuss what is required from each student to maintain a healthy environment.

Students taking classes on campus are required to clean their personal areas and wear face coverings while indoors.

If the state goes back to orange or red, face-to-face classes will be moved online.

The testing center will resume its operating hours, and the university will allow events to be hosted on campus starting July 27.