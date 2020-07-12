News Quiz 7/13

1.) Which popular app does President Donald Trump want to ban in the U.S. because of its ties to China?

a. Facetune

b. Instagram

c. TikTok

d. Snapchat

2.) A Black Lives Matter mural painted in NYC on Manhattan’s 5th Avenue was located near which landmark?

a. The One World Trade Center

b. Trump Tower

c. The Empire State Building

d. Central Park

3.) Which Republican Senator condemned President Trumps commutation of Roger Stone?

a. Mitch McConnell

b. John Thune

c. Mitt Romney

d. John Barrasso

4.) What record high number of COVID-19 cases did Utah reach on July 10?

a. 867

b. 851

c. 625

d. 769

Answers:

1. The correct answer is C, TikTok. According to Fox News, the Trump administration wants to protect American’s privacy and data.

2. The correct answer is B, Trump Tower. According to NPR, groups of painters began painting the large yellow words in the middle of the street on July 9.

3. The correct answer is C, Mitt Romney. According to USA Today, Mitt Romney criticized Trump’s commutation for Roger Stone and called it “unprecedented, historic corruption.”

4. The correct answer is A, 867. According the the Standard Examiner, Utah reached a daily high with 867 cases reported on July 10 with medical leaders in the community calling for a state-wide mask mandate.