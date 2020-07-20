Do you know your news?

1.) How many states have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past week?

a. 30

b. 42

c. 40

d.15

2.) Recent research into the death of Elijah McClain revealed he was injected with what drug while he was handcuffed?

a. Ketamine

b. Morphine

c. Propofol

d. Lorazepam

3.) Utah county released the names of two businesses that became COVID-19 hotspots and infected more than 50 people. Which of the following businesses were identified during COVID-19 contact tracing?

a. Bank of Utah and Target

b. Built Bar and Wasatch Truss

c. Nu Skin and Burger Bar

d. DoTerra and Nexeo Staffing

4.) A recent video of a white woman pointing a gun at a Black woman and her teenage daughter in _________ has circulated the internet. The white couple from the video has been charged with felonious assault.

a. Utah

b. New Hampshire

c. Florida

d. Michigan

5.) Ogden volunteers, including Weber State students, recently helped hand out face masks to which at-risk community?

a. Blacks

b. The elderly

c. Latinos

d. Children

Answers:

1) C, 40 states. According to USA Today, 40 states have seen a rise in coronavirus cases each day and, as of July 3, the new total for cases in the United States is 2.7 million.

2) A, Ketamine. According to NBC News, paramedics injected McClain with Ketamine, which is a sedative used to reduce anxiety, while handcuffed by police. This raised questions as to whether anesthetics should be used on someone for police action.

3) B, Built Bar and Wasatch Truss. Built Bar makes nutritional supplements, and Wasatch Truss is a construction company. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Utah county has known that the businesses became COVID-19 hotspots for some time but has been refusing to release the business names to the public.

4) D, Michigan. According to the New York Times, the episode began when the two parties bumped into each other and one group expected an apology, and the situation escalated from there.

5) C, Latinos. According to KSL, the Latino population in Weber and Morgan counties have accounted for 44.7% of cases in the two counties. Students and other volunteers stood outside Rancho’s market and handed out between 200 and 250 masks.