Critical information for students returning to campus

Students going back to school during fall 2020 may be nervous about what the semester will look like because of COVID-19 restrictions. On Aug. 12, Weber State University sent an email to all current students that contained essential information for the fall semester.

The email contained statements regarding mask requirements as well as encouraging staying in touch with your instructors.

Students were prompted to check their schedules and be familiar with what formats their classes will be offered. The email also gave links to pages with step-by-step instructions of how to register and drop classes or discuss schedules with academic advisors.

The email informed students coming to campus that they need plan to wear face coverings. Students who don’t comply when directed or violate coronavirus mitigation protocols will be in violation of the Student Code.

WSU will require appointments to some buildings, including the library and empty classrooms in buildings like Elizabeth Hall, Wattis Business building and Lampros Hall. These will be limited, and students will need to wear face coverings as well as wear headphones. Eric Amsel, associate provost for academic programs and assessment, also stated that more information will be forth coming.

Students will be allowed on campus to join virtual classes when they have face-to-face classes before or after the virtual class. Designated spaces will be provided for students, but this information has not been released yet.

The town hall meeting held on Aug. 17 encouraged students to start asking questions. Contacting mentors or advisors will help you to find someone who can answer your questions. Amsel said the WSU family is here to help all members.

Keeping up-to-date through the WSU Keeping Connected website as well as staying in touch with professors will help the semester run smoothly for students. Some services will be offering Saturday hours before Aug. 24 to help make sure students have everything they need to kick off the start of the school year.

Town hall panelists encouraged students to stay involved and engaged even though this semester will look different. Ravi Krovi said that faculty is looking for ways to connect to students, through email or discussion boards in canvas.

The email concluded with this statement and was signed by Brett Perozzi, vice president for student affairs, and Krovi: “While the fall may look different in many aspects from previous semesters, we are providing courses and student services to meet you where you are and are excited for Aug. 24! Welcome back Wildcats.”