Reserving SEATS this semester on campus

Students returning to fall semester have found that Weber State University has adjusted common areas and provided spaces for students to study and join virtual classes. Through the SEATS program, students can reserve a study space so they can work in peace.

The system allows students to work in spaces such as the Stewart Library as well as empty classrooms in Elizabeth Hall or Lindquist Hall. WSU Davis will also have D2 and D3 building rooms to select.

An email with the link was sent to students WSU student email on Aug. 19. The link navigates to the page where students are able to select a space and a time that works for them.

The program allows students to reserve times for up to four hours so long as the space is open. Students need to agree to terms and conditions and sign up with their WSU email as well.

Once students have booked a spot, they need to scan the QR code on the seat within 10 minutes of the reservation time. If students leave early, they must scan the code again or click the check-out link in the confirmation email.

Students with a virtual class right before or after a face-to-face class have priority for these spaces. Students can make reservations up to 14 days in advance, according to the SEATS website.

Students using these spaces are required to use headphones with a microphone to minimize disturbance to other working students. Students in classes that require participation are encouraged to reserve a spot without other students in the room or find a drop-in space on campus.

The website also lists other options for students if they cannot reserve a time that works for them. Drop-in sites are available, but will be first-come, first-serve. Students can also work from the parking lots while remaining connected to the school Wi-Fi.