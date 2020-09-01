Layton campus lockdown

The Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science high school received threats of violence through the SafeUT hotline. The man suspected of making these threats, now identified as David Neilson, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. by the WSU, Layton and Roy police departments without incident.

Neilson was located by the IP address the messages were sent through. The messages alleged to have been sent by Neilson stated that the sender had an AR-15, a glock, a shotgun and two Molotov cocktails.

The messages also said that he had friends on campus who would help him lock the doors but not help him with the “cool stuff,” according to the Probable Cause Affidavit filed with the District Court in Davis County.

The Davis Campus and NUAMES remained on a “soft” lockdown for about one hour after the arrest of Neilson, according to WSU Public Relations Director Allison Hess. At that time, the outside doors were locked and those entering were monitored by administrators. Police remained on campus and patrolled during the lockdown.

Neilson, 19, was a former student at NUAMES but had been expelled. According to the Affidavit, Neilson’s alleged messages also stated that “everyone there is an asshole,” and he wanted them to “see there friends die.”

Neilson has been was booked in Davis County Jail after his arrest and was changed with disrupting the operation of a school and threats again a school. Neilson has been authorized to post bail for the amount of $2,650.