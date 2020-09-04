More virtual? No problem

by Francia Benson

Technology and virtual services have taken over our lives. With all the changes due to COVID-19, it is hard to know what services are available and in what format on campus. Below, are the primary ways to access some of the key services on campus.

In-Person Services

The Stewart Library:

The library is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and is offering the same services as prior semesters, with some changes to maintain health. To meet public health guidelines, the library is maintaining social distancing through reservations, which give the library time to clean rooms and equipment after they have been used. Reservations also allow librarians to plan and monitor the number of people in a room.

When students make a reservation, they will be booking a seat. Study spaces and computer spaces are available for reservations. Study spaces are single occupancy only; study rooms are not available to reserve until further notice.

Those who prefer to avoid contact with others can pick up library materials curbside or get them emailed. In-person pick up is also available with an appointment.

Students must fill a form to request laptops, library materials and specify the preferred method to get them. Librarians are available to chat during business hours.

Virtual

Counseling and Psychological Services:

Free online screening is anonymous, and students can learn if their symptoms and behaviors are associated with a mental health issue. Also, high-risk students and students who prefer to avoid campus can get online sessions and teleheatlh.

Virtual groups are also available. Some of them include a Mindful Self-Compassion group, a Virtual Interpersonal Process group and a Growing Together Couples group.

Both

Tutoring centers across campus offer both virtual and in-person sessions. These include several tutoring opportunities: the Developmental English Learning Center, Math Tutoring Center, Student Support Services and the Writing Center.

Located inside the Student Services Center in room 265. Provides first-generation and low income students with academic support.
Student Support Services is located inside the Student Services Center, room 265. It provides first-generation and low-income students with academic support. (Steven Clift / The Signpost)

Disability services are available. They help with various issues such as Accommodated/Adapted Testing, Adaptive Technology, Cooperative Education Placement and Reading, among others.

