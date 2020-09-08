Winds close WSU campuses

Weber State University sent out a Code Purple message at 6:47 a.m. on Sept. 8 alerting students that all classes on all campuses will be canceled until 12 p.m. due to the hurricane-force winds that are being seen across Utah. WSU sent out a second Code Purple at 7:14 a.m. additionally canceling all online classes until 12 p.m.

The Code Purple also said there would be an update about afternoon classes later in the morning, and after 10:30 a.m. the university canceled all classes in all delivery methods for the day.

Several K-12 school districts are also canceling school for the day as gusts buffet Northern Utah.

Davis School District, Weber School District and Ogden School District are closed for the day. NUAMES High School is also closed on both the Weber and Layton Campus for the day. Cache School District is on a two-hour delayed start.

On Sept. 7, a High Wind Warning began at 8 p.m. The winds are expected to peak between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sept. 8. Wind speeds could be higher than 70 mph, according to KUTV. A model on Sept. 7 also predicted that Centerville and Farmington could see wind speeds upwards of 90 mph.