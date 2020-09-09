2020 continues to interrupt schools with ongoing wind storm

by Marisa Nelson

Weber State Campuses sent out a Code Purple for the second day in a row, canceling classes again on Sept. 9 after a another day of high winds that have been causing damage across Northern Utah.

People walked the streets the morning of Sept. 8 trying to see if there was any damage to their property. (BriElle Harker / The Signpost)

The Code Purple stated, “Due to widespread power and internet outages and other wind related damage, all WSU classes at all locations have been cancelled Sept. 9.”

Code Purple is WSU’s campus-wide alert system to warn students and staff of danger or campus closures.

“We made this decision taking into account several factors,” Dr. Ravi Krovi, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs, said. “We were definitely concerned about the safety of our students, faculty and staff because there were continued microbursts this morning, even though the storm itself was subsiding.

Many homes around the Ogden and Salt Lake area are still without power. According to KSL, over 110,000 Utah residents are without power.

“Most of the area is still dealing with widespread power outages and, as a result, a significant lack of internet connectivity,” Krovi said. “This became even more important since most of our classes have a virtual component this semester.”

Several school districts are closed for the second day because of the high winds. The districts with complete closures are Davis School District, Weber School District, Salt Lake School District and Ogden School District. Both Granite and Canyons have schools that are closed, but all other schools in those districts will be in session.

The wind advisory was sent out Monday night and was in effect until 9 a.m. this morning, but winds have continued into Sept. 9 and residents should expect not to regain power until Sept. 10. The National Weather Service still has a Hazardous Weather Outlook until Sept. 9 and into Sept. 10.

