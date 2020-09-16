Accepting nominations for the next King and Queen

by Kierstynn King

Every year during Homecoming week, WSU announces Homecoming royalty. Despite the virtual nature of this year’s Homecoming week, Oct. 3-10, the tradition will continue.

Students take a selfie.
Students take a selfie at the Homecoming dance 2016. (Cydnee Green / The Signpost) Photo credit: The Signpost Archives

“Royalty has been around for quite some time – back in the 50’s and 60’s all the sororities and social clubs on campus had their own royalties for different things,” Nancy Collinwood, executive director of Alumni Relations, said.

Today, WSU’s Homecoming royalty are nominated students who have been contributing in campus life, in the community or academically. They must also be a full-time junior or senior and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

The WSU Alumni Association is now accepting nominations for 2020 royalty. Candidate submissions are due Sept. 18. Those who submit nominations will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 Wildcat store gift card.

The winners will be announced Oct 5. during the virtual pep rally.

According to Rebecca Gibson, coordinator for Alumni Engagement, it’s customary for royalty winners to be announced by WSU Salutes, on the field during the homecoming game and then at the dance.

Among the Homecoming royalty are also the Emeriti royalty, which is a couple who has graduated from Weber State 40 years ago or longer and have become great alumni and friends of the university.

Due to Covid-19, students will be presented virtually and attend virtual events. This year, only student royalty will be announced.

“We’re just going to try and link them in virtually as often as we can, we’re still hoping we can do some things to make it special for them,” Collinwood said.

The 2019 royalty were Rachel Creer and Matthew Thorpe.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Proctoring procedures during the pandemic

Mobile

Academic testing at WSU is available with a new, cutting-edge program for fall semester 2020, and while the testing options are unique to each faculty member’s course material, there has […]

by Adam Rubin

Red Alert for the performing arts

Arts & Entertainment

The Browning Center shone red on campus the evening of Sep. 1 in support of the national #RedAlertRESTART and #WeMakeEvents movement. The organization #WeMakeEvents started the #RedAlertRESTART movement to shine […]

by Caitlyn Nichols

Weber Cares Pantry goes virtual for fall semester

Campus Service

WSU’s Weber Cares Pantry reopens Sep. 8 with a new virtual system and procedures for cleaning. The Weber Cares Pantry is a food-assistance service that gives out non-perishable goods to […]

by Kierstynn King

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.