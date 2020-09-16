Accepting nominations for the next King and Queen

Every year during Homecoming week, WSU announces Homecoming royalty. Despite the virtual nature of this year’s Homecoming week, Oct. 3-10, the tradition will continue.

“Royalty has been around for quite some time – back in the 50’s and 60’s all the sororities and social clubs on campus had their own royalties for different things,” Nancy Collinwood, executive director of Alumni Relations, said.

Today, WSU’s Homecoming royalty are nominated students who have been contributing in campus life, in the community or academically. They must also be a full-time junior or senior and have at least a 3.0 GPA.

The WSU Alumni Association is now accepting nominations for 2020 royalty. Candidate submissions are due Sept. 18. Those who submit nominations will be entered into a drawing to win a $50 Wildcat store gift card.

The winners will be announced Oct 5. during the virtual pep rally.

According to Rebecca Gibson, coordinator for Alumni Engagement, it’s customary for royalty winners to be announced by WSU Salutes, on the field during the homecoming game and then at the dance.

Among the Homecoming royalty are also the Emeriti royalty, which is a couple who has graduated from Weber State 40 years ago or longer and have become great alumni and friends of the university.

Due to Covid-19, students will be presented virtually and attend virtual events. This year, only student royalty will be announced.

“We’re just going to try and link them in virtually as often as we can, we’re still hoping we can do some things to make it special for them,” Collinwood said.

The 2019 royalty were Rachel Creer and Matthew Thorpe.