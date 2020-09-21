Do you know your news? Sept. 22

1. How many COVID-19 deaths did the United States have as of Sept. 21?

a. 120,000

b. 1,000,000

c. 75,000

d. 200,000

2. Who is one of the front-runners to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?

a. Leslie Joyce Abrams

b. Arenda Lauretta Wright Allen

c. Kristine Gerhard Baker

d. Amy Coney Barrett

3. In Botswana, mysterious deaths of elephants has been caused by ________.

a. COVID-19

b. Cyanobacteria

c. Natural causes

d. Hunters

4. What three cities have been named by the White House as “anarchist” cities for failing to stem crime in their areas?

a. Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and Kansas City

b. Sant Antonio, Denver and Phoenix

c. Philadelphia, Houston and Las Vegas

d. New York City, Portland and Seattle

Answers:

1. The correct answer is D, 200,000. According to U.S News, the United States surpassed 200,000 deaths and has the highest death count of any nation.

2. The correct answer is D, Amy Coney Barrett. According to NBC News, Barrett is one of the front runners because Trump vowed to choose a new female justice.

3. The correct answer is B, Cyanobacteria. According to BBC News, 330 elephants died of a toxic made by microscopic algae in the water, the Cyanobacteria.

4. The correct answer is D, New York City, Portland and Seattle are the three “anarchist'” cities named by the White House, according to BBC.