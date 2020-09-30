Home for Homecoming?

by Marisa Nelson

2020 has seen big events canceled, changed or postponed, and Weber State University’s annual Homecoming Week is no exception. Homecoming Week is still on, but some events may be not as familiar as prior years.

Shirtless fans show their school spirit, despite the cold and wet conditions of the night. (Ariana Berkemeier / The Signpost)
At a past homecoming game, shirtless fans show their school spirit, despite the cold and wet conditions of the night. (Ariana Berkemeier / The Signpost)

More information and details about the events can be found on the WSU Homecoming page on their website.

Homecoming Week officially kicks off on Oct. 2. The first event — the Recycle Run — continues through Oct. 9. Students need to sign up to run, as well as pay a usage fee of $150 dollars. Campus police supervise each race.

There are three 5K options, a 1 mile race, a 10K route and a Triathlon.

The annual Mt. Ogden Hike will take place on Oct. 3 and requires preregistration. Participants will need to social distance and bring a face covering.

The hike is 8.4 miles round trip, if traveling with the guides, but other options are available. There is no cost for attendance.

The Family Chalk Art at Davis is also on Oct. 3. The event, which takes place from 1 to 3 p.m., requires participants to reserve a spot, but chalk is provided.

On Oct. 5, the pep rally happens at noon, though there will be no homecoming football game. WSU homecoming royalty is announced at the pep rally as well. That evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Lighting of the W will be held virtually over Zoom.

Casino Night is also virtual this year, but will be full of magic, trivia and games. The show, which is free for all, begins at 7 p.m. and will last approximately an hour.

The Service Day of Remembrance will take place all day on Oct. 7, and will have Zoom meetings for the activities. Two different options are offered: the Map-a-thon and Storybook Kit Drive. Each activity will have two Zoom meetings, one from 9 to noon and one from 1 to 4 p.m. More information is available on the WSU Homecoming website.

Dyeing the Swenson Pool purple is a tradition attendees can see in person this year. This event is free with an active Wildcard and those who come to swim and post their photo will be entered to win prizes.

Movie on the Football field will take place instead of the annual homecoming football game. The details for this event are still TBD.

The popular Purple Pancakes will be held virtually this year with President Brad Mortensen. Weber students will be live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10. Participants can pick up all that they will need to participate from the Student Involvement and Leadership office on Oct. 5, 7 and 9.

Homecoming 2020 may look different this year, but there are plenty of traditions and activities to enrich the college experience, while staying properly social distanced.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Police Blotter 9/30

Mobile

Car Fighting A suspicious vehicle was spotted at University Village on Sept. 7. An officer approached the vehicle and reported that the owner of the vehicle seemed to be talking […]

by Marisa Nelson

Chamber Orchestra Ogden brings music back to Peery’s Egyptian Theater

Above the Scroll

There was a sense of normalcy in Peery’s Egyptian Theater as the Chamber Orchestra Ogden returned to the stage for the first concert of its 10th anniversary season on Sept. […]

by Caitlyn Nichols

West Coast and local fires harm more than just Utah’s scenery

Mobile

Over the last few months, Utah has seen an abundance of smoke from local fires drifting over from West Coast blazes. In the months of August and September, Utah saw […]

by Sarah Earnshaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.