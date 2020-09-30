Home for Homecoming?

2020 has seen big events canceled, changed or postponed, and Weber State University’s annual Homecoming Week is no exception. Homecoming Week is still on, but some events may be not as familiar as prior years.

More information and details about the events can be found on the WSU Homecoming page on their website.

Homecoming Week officially kicks off on Oct. 2. The first event — the Recycle Run — continues through Oct. 9. Students need to sign up to run, as well as pay a usage fee of $150 dollars. Campus police supervise each race.

There are three 5K options, a 1 mile race, a 10K route and a Triathlon.

The annual Mt. Ogden Hike will take place on Oct. 3 and requires preregistration. Participants will need to social distance and bring a face covering.

The hike is 8.4 miles round trip, if traveling with the guides, but other options are available. There is no cost for attendance.

The Family Chalk Art at Davis is also on Oct. 3. The event, which takes place from 1 to 3 p.m., requires participants to reserve a spot, but chalk is provided.

On Oct. 5, the pep rally happens at noon, though there will be no homecoming football game. WSU homecoming royalty is announced at the pep rally as well. That evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., the Lighting of the W will be held virtually over Zoom.

Casino Night is also virtual this year, but will be full of magic, trivia and games. The show, which is free for all, begins at 7 p.m. and will last approximately an hour.

The Service Day of Remembrance will take place all day on Oct. 7, and will have Zoom meetings for the activities. Two different options are offered: the Map-a-thon and Storybook Kit Drive. Each activity will have two Zoom meetings, one from 9 to noon and one from 1 to 4 p.m. More information is available on the WSU Homecoming website.

Dyeing the Swenson Pool purple is a tradition attendees can see in person this year. This event is free with an active Wildcard and those who come to swim and post their photo will be entered to win prizes.

Movie on the Football field will take place instead of the annual homecoming football game. The details for this event are still TBD.

The popular Purple Pancakes will be held virtually this year with President Brad Mortensen. Weber students will be live on Facebook and Instagram at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10. Participants can pick up all that they will need to participate from the Student Involvement and Leadership office on Oct. 5, 7 and 9.

Homecoming 2020 may look different this year, but there are plenty of traditions and activities to enrich the college experience, while staying properly social distanced.