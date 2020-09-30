Hoodoo magic

When someone mentions the word hoodoo, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? Is it African spiritual practice? Maybe you’re mixing up voodoo with hoodoo. Or it could be the song “Hoodoo” by MUSE. I know whenever I was first hearing the word, I would give people weird looks.

But if you’re from Utah, or know anything about people from Utah, they will talk about hoodoos with great respect and amazement. I’m sure many of you have heard this word and not even know what it means.

So, what are hoodoos? Hoodoos are rock structures formed from wind and erosion that causes them to create tower-like structures within cliffs. Through wind, rain or natural disasters the structures seem to stay upright in their position. They are truly magical.

Pictures don’t do justice to how majestic the hoodoos look in person. These structures make us feel much smaller than we already feel like.

Just like these hoodoos, we need to stay upright and not be shaken by anything that happens to us, especially during the pandemic. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we need to embrace what we do have and be grateful for what there is to come.