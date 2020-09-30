ReUp-ing education

by Marisa Nelson

Empowering students to continue their education is a main goal of Weber State University. With the help of ReUp Education, a company that specializes in helping students who have left the college path to come back, WSU has brought 60 students back for this fall semester.

Students play games for a free T-shirt at the 2019 WSU Block Party. (Robert Lewis / The Signpost) Photo credit: Signpost Archives

The ReUp Education website states, “Over the past two years we’ve helped ‘re-up’ thousands of students and recapture millions of dollars in tuition revenue for our partners using a proprietary combination of data, technology and coaching.”

WSU has measures in place to help current students continue on their path of education at Weber. But resources and personnel are not readily available for those who have been away from the university for some time.

Partnering with ReUp has helped students to overcome obstacles and return to WSU this fall.

“We were interested in the partnership because college completion is a national issue,” Provost Ravi Krovi said. “Nationally, less than 60 percent of students complete their degree in six years. That number is significantly lower for underrepresented students, low income, first generation and commuter students.”

Krovi added that Weber reached out to students who had left within the last 3-10 years. Out of the students they reached out to, 71 have returned to Weber State this fall.

ReUp has 43 partners, and also allows access to over 1,000 academic programs to help adult students succeed, even if they can’t return to their previous school.

Students often run into complications while pursuing their education. Financial struggles, work commitments, health and other factors can make it difficult for some to complete their degree. These difficults contributed to WSU wanting to partner with ReUp.

“Students eventually want to return to campus because degree completion is a personal goal,” Krovi said. “In many cases, they also see degree completion as an opportunity for job mobility or career advancement, and possibly resulting in higher income potential.”

