For some WSU students, stay-at-home homecoming lacks the appeal

by Francia Benson

Due to COVID-19, much has been moved to a virtual format, including WSU Homecoming. But for some, participating through Zoom doesn’t sound very appealing. Students, especially freshmen, look forward to homecoming activities to have fun and meet new friends.

Art with chalk covered areas of Davis Campus sidewalks to start off Homecoming 2020. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)
Art with chalk covered areas of Davis Campus sidewalks to start off Homecoming 2020. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

Several organizations, such as The Outdoor Program and Clubs and Organizations, prepared traditional activities to celebrate homecoming. The Chalk the Walk and the Hike to Mount Ogden are some of the events that occur every year.

Art with chalk cover areas of WSU Davis Campus sidewalks to start off Homecoming 2020. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)
Art with chalk cover areas of WSU Davis Campus sidewalks to start off Homecoming 2020. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

Some homecoming activities were canceled or modified to comply with health guidelines. The football game and the traditional Skate Night for Homecoming at the Classic Fun Center were canceled.

Due to COVID-19, it seems like students are not very enthusiastic about homecoming. Only ten people attended the chalk art event, including two high school students, a dad and his two children.

Lauren Jensen, a freshman, said she attended the Chalk Walk “just to get out of the house.” Another student sighed and said she should have stayed sleeping at home.

Crysta Carruth, a sophomore at Nuames High School, said she went to the event to try to have some fun. She added that it has been boring because of COVID-19.

Student Involvement and Leadership Coordinator Erick Ashby said the Chalk the Walk event was prepared for nontraditional students, ideally letting people gather outdoors in a safe manner while following university guidelines.

While not many people participated in the Chalk Walk, more attended Weber State’s annual homecoming hike up Mount Ogden on Oct. 3. Hayley Prine, the Outdoor Program Coordinator, said they had forty attendees at the hike, a little more than last year. The forty participants were divided into small, distanced groups.

Clubs and Organizations Coordinator Heather Cimino said they haven’t seen as large a decline in homecoming participation as people might have expected, but that the C and O team knew they would have to get creative to maintain safety.

For some students, though, stay-at-home homecoming or attending virtual events can take the joy out of participating. Student Linda Johnson said she would have liked to attend a dance and a football game.

“My friends and I are not participating in homecoming activities. Weren’t in the mood,” Johnson said.

There is no doubt the pandemic has changed our lifestyles. Organizations and clubs are doing what they can to provide some fun during the epidemic.

While COVID-19 is certainly a unique circumstance, this isn’t the first year that events have been canceled due to school closures.

In the year 1918, WSU closed for three months just before classes started because of the 1918 flu pandemic, according to Weber State University Archives Coordinator Kandice Harris.

Harris also said the football team wasn’t formed until 1919 and the homecoming dance wasn’t mentioned until the 1930s.

Homecoming events may have looked different in 1918, but some similarities can be drawn between then and 2020.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

The conclusion of the first and only VP debate

Above the Scroll

In a much more civil affair than the previous presidential debate, the first and only vice presidential debate concluded at the University of Utah on Oct. 7 at 8:30 p.m. […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

What does the U.S. Vice President even do?

Above the Scroll

With the vice presidential debate in the rearview mirror, many may be wondering what the role of vice president of the United States does in his, or now maybe her, […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Expectations face reality at the vice presidential debate

Campus Community

When the University of Utah won the bid for the vice presidential debate in October of 2019, they envisioned grand ideas of ways to bring the community together. There would […]

by Daryn Steed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.