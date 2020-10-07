Police Blotter 10/7





Walking on broken glass

The glass in the bus stop next to Lind Lecture Hall was damaged on Sept. 23. The officer took photos of the damage and contacted UTA police. The officer emailed the photos, but there was no way to tell what had caused the damage because the glass had fallen out completely.

Crime doesn’t pay, but you’ll pay for that stuff you stole

A theft occurred at the Weber State bookstore on Sept. 14. A white male wearing a face mask and hat spent approximately 45 minutes in the store gathering items and stuffing them into a black backpack. After putting a shirt, speaker and a binder in the backpack, the suspect moved the backpack, covered by a plaid shirt, toward the exit but then hid the backpack under a display rack. A few minutes later, the suspect re-entered the store and carried the backpack and shirt out of the store.

We almost needed a second ambulance

A traffic accident occurred on Sept. 29 between a white Toyota and an ambulance. The accident occurred as the Toyota was leaving the A2 parking lot and making a left hand turn. The ambulance was heading southbound on Edvalson, and had the emergency lights on but was in the process of turning on the sirens. The driver of the Toyota was issued a citation for failing to yield during his left hand turn; no one was injured.

The sparks just weren’t flying

An officer spotted a disabled vehicle in the R2 parking lot on Sept. 27. The officer asked if the driver needed a jump, and the pair attempted to jump the vehicle. After failed attempts to jump the vehicle, the driver’s father arrived with a tow strap. They then were able to move the vehicle from the parking lot.

The substance that got away

A WSU student’s car was damaged in the R4 parking lot on Sept. 23. The student reported he had found a sticky substance on the back window of his car; the officer found it when the substance was dry and translucent. The officer could not identify the substance. The officer tried to access video footage from University Village, but the camera was not functioning properly.