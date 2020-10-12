Do you know your news? Oct. 13

by Francia Benson
Image by Juraj Varga from Pixabay.
As the coronavirus continues, state governors have been mandating new mask restrictions.

1. A leader of protests against new coronavirus restrictions was arrested on charges of inciting to riot in which city?

a. Los Angeles

b. Salt Lake City

c. Oklahoma

d. Brooklyn

2. In which state did a judge uphold an order by Gov. Tony Evers to wear a mask in closed spaces?

a. California

b. New York

c. Chicago

d. Wisconsin

3. What color does Utah fall into on the COVID-19 color-coded risk levels?

a. Green

b. Orange

c. Yellow

d. Red

4. Bangladesh is about to introduce the death penalty for what crime?

a. Rape

b. Murder

c. Theft

d. Rioting

Answers:

1. The correct answer is d, Brooklyn. ABC reported that Harold “Heshy” Tischler from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested on charges of inciting to riot.

2. The correct answer is d, Wisconsin. According to US News, a Wisconsin judge upheld Gov. Tony Evers’ order to wear a mask in closed spaces.

3. The correct answer is d, red. A COVID-19 color-coded risk level made by a consortium of researchers and public health experts said Utah is color red, NPR reported.

4. The correct answer is a, rape. BBC News reported that Bangladesh is set to introduce the death penalty for rape due to the high rate of rapes. Only this year around 1000 cases have been reported.

