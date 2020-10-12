VP debate illuminates our administration’s failures

In a rare occurrence for American politics, all eyes were on the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7.

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence took the stage at the University of Utah. Fifty-seven million people tuned in to watch the two candidates discuss COVID-19, healthcare, racial inequality and the upcoming election.

The stakes were higher than a typical vice presidential debate.

Since the presidential debate on Sept. 30, more than a dozen members of Trump’s inner circle tested positive for the coronavirus, including Melania Trump, Hope Hicks, Kellyanne Conway, Chris Christie and Mike Lee.

Trump spent days in Walter Reed Medical Center, and Trump and his medical team have downplayed or altogether avoided questions about his health for the past week.

Trump’s positive test put a spotlight on the failure of our administration to control this pandemic. As the head of the Coronavirus Task Force, Pence’s failures were front and center.

Harris focused on the administration’s inability to enforce mask mandates and social distancing.

“The American people have had to sacrifice far too much because of the incompetence of this administration,” Harris said.

The past week has illuminated the hypocrisy from Republican politicians regarding COVID-19. On Oct. 12, Mike Lee attended the Supreme Court hearing for nominee Amy Coney Barrett. It had only been 10 days since he’d tested positive. He did not wear a mask.

Pence and Harris went back and forth about the Supreme Court hearing regarding Coney’s nomination. Pence accused Harris and Biden of preparing to stack the courts, and Harris dodged the question.

“Stop playing politics with people’s lives,” Pence said.

That’s an ironic choice of words from an administration that has ignored most guidelines from the World Health Organization, choosing to instead blame the pandemic on the Radical Left.

Trump has labeled it a Democratic hoax, a Chinese hoax and the China Virus. While Trump and his cohorts ignored reality, 200,000 Americans died. Now Pence accuses Kamala of playing politics with people’s lives?

Pence technically attended the debate, but he drafted his own questions.

When asked if voters had the right to the president’s health records, Pence thanked the American people for their prayers after Trump’s diagnosis.

When asked if he and Trump had discussed the plan should Trump become too sick to serve, Pence said Harris was undermining a vaccine.

When confronted with Trump only paying $750 in taxes over the last 15 years, Pence claimed Trump paid more than $10 million.

When asked about our country’s relationship with China, Pence said Obama’s presidency cost us manufacturing jobs.

The affair was altogether dramatically more civil than the presidential debate on Sept. 30. Pence interrupted Harris several times, but by the end of the debate, the two had nearly equal speaking time.

FACT CHECK: