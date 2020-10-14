Staying ahead of the curve, WSU’s fall enrollment remains steady

by Adam Rubin

Even during a pandemic, Weber State University students want an education. Student enrollment during fall 2020 at WSU has remained steady during the pandemic.

Students studying or talking is a rare sight on WSU's campus, with the majority of classes online due to COVID-19. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

This semester, WSU has a total of 29,596 students. In 2019, the school saw a record-high 29,644 students enrolled, according to a press release from the university. In other words, as an Oct. 9 Standard-Examiner article notes, those 48 fewer students amounts to a 0.2 percent decrease in enrollment.

Since COVID-19 WSU's campuses have been empty, and very few students gather in groups. This is in sharp contrast to last year, prior to COVID-19, when campus grounds were full of students and activities. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)

The Standard-Examiner also noted that, of Utah’s eight higher-education institutions, four saw a decrease in enrollment, but WSU lost the least students this year.

Shaylee Stevens, in the Office of Marketing and Communications, partially attributes this steady student engagement at WSU to the university’s proactive approach in creating a safe study environment early on when the pandemic hit and its continued allowance for adaptations to the traditional educational system.

“A few things that have helped students enroll are the variety of course offerings, accessibility of faculty and advisers and the continued support from the administration,” Stevens said. “Students are able to choose the option that fits their needs, and if they need any help or guidance, they can turn to the faculty and staff.”

The Standard-Examiner reported that in 2019, WSU marked a 5 percent increase from the number of students enrolled in 2018.

In 2020, the university brought in nearly 3,380 new freshmen to WSU, according to the same press release.

“I think the biggest draw has been flexibility,” Stevens said. “WSU has created versatile course delivery options that meet every student’s needs.”

Students feeling apprehensive about pursuing higher education during the pandemic are no strangers to national news. Yet, pandemic or no pandemic, WSU has led in Utah’s higher education by allowing for students’ individual needs be met and faculty and staff are here to aide student’s during their stressful higher education paths.

Stevens noted that, even uncertain about the future, students are trying to stay positive and hopeful.

