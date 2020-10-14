The house that WSU built

by Catie Weimer

Weber State University’s student-designed net-zero home was officially unveiled with an unplugging of two purple power cords on Oct. 13.

Many hours and a lot of work by the students at WSU went into building the Netzero home, in Ogden, Utah. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)
Over 50 students from WSU, local high schools, trade schools and tech schools designed and managed the construction of the home with over 30 donors and sponsors collaborating to ensure the project’s completion.

WSU celebrates the completion of the netzero home in Ogden, Utah. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)
Project Manager Janae Thomas said she has immense pride in the net-zero house because of the work she and other students accomplished to make it a reality.

“When I drive by this corner, every time I think, ‘We did it,’’’ Thomas said.

WSU President Brad Mortensen said part of WSU’s vision of sustainability is that sustainable efforts should not be kept on campus, and the net-zero house embodies that idea.

“It’s important to spread that to the community. This is one example where we have the opportunity to help demonstrate that,” Mortensen said. “We can show our community what’s possible.”

Tom Christopoulos, Ogden City’s director of community & economic development, said Ogden’s partnership with WSU on projects like this allows the city to try new things and learn which building processes work. Christopoulos said he hopes more net-zero houses can be built in Ogden.

“Our hope is that as we go forward, this will be one of many, many houses that we’re able to put into the neighborhoods here,” Christopoulos said.

Christopoulos said Ogden City has partnered with WSU on projects before the net-zero house. City officials hope that WSU and Ogden can continue to work together to redevelop Ogden’s neighborhoods.

“Ogden City is very happy to be a partner, and we hope we’re a partner for generations to come,” Christopoulos said. “We can continue to help build this community that we all are invested in.”

After the power cords were unplugged – a symbolization of the house not being plugged into the power grid – those in attendance were allowed to tour the all-electric home.

