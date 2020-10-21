Student code hearing goes unheard

by Catie Weimer

Weber State University had scheduled a hearing on changes to the student code regarding audio and video recording in the classroom on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m., but attendees who attempted to join the virtual meeting were met with a message that they were not authorized to participate in the meeting.

Attendees were given an unauthorized user message when they attempted to access the first Zoom hearing on changes to the student code in regards to recordings on Oct. 21.
Attendees were given an unauthorized user message when they attempted to access the first Zoom hearing on changes to the student code in regards to recordings on Oct. 21.

Sherri Cox, the executive assistant for the President’s office, said in an email that meeting organizers said technical difficulties prevented access to participants. The same information has now been put on the WSU announcement

The meetings will be hosted by the Admissions, Standards and Student Affairs Committee to answer questions and listen to feedback about the potential code changes. The changes are meant to clarify where and when students can take video or audio recordings in the classroom and what can be done with the recordings.

The next hearing on Oct. 23 at 9:30 a.m. will take place as planned. An additional meeting will take place on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.

Further instructions for accessing the hearings will be available on Oct. 23 prior to the 9:30 a.m. meeting in the WSU announcement for the event.

