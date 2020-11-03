More, more, more of Davis districts one, two and four

The Davis School District Board of Education has three seats up for general election this year, in Districts 1, 2 and 4. Districts 1 and 2 both saw their primary elections canceled, so candidates advanced straight to the general election.

Below are brief profiles of the candidates in each district. This story will be updated with election winners once results are in.

District 1

District 1 has incumbent Liz Bertin Mumford pitted against challenger Gary Widders. Mumford has served on the Utah State Board of Education in the past: on the math curriculum review committee and currently on the trust land advisory committee, and has worked as a K-6 enrichment teacher as well. She was elected to her Board of Education seat in District 1 in 2016.

Widders calls himself a fiscal conservative, according to the Standard-Examiner, and wants to lower property taxes by cutting the budget back to its 2015 level.

District 2

In District 2, Amanda Olson opposes incumbent John Robison, with write-in candidate Emilie Daly. Olson’s campaign website outlines her goal, to make changes to an educational system where children have had similar issues across generations.

Robison, current board president, was elected in 2016. He has forty years experience working in the Davis school district as a teacher, counselor, coach, curriculum director and vice principal, according to the Standard-Examiner.

Write-in candidate Daly’s campaign bio decries the lack of student and parent representation on the board. Daly has been vocal in opposing Davis school district’s hybrid class schedule, arguing students need socialization, as reported in KSL TV.

District 4

No one filed to oppose incumbent Brigit Gerrard’s seat, but Brittanie Dawn Flint threw her hat in the ring as a write-in candidate.

Gerrard works on the school board, the Davis Technical College Board and the Utah School Board Association. According to her campaign website, she wants to focus on proper teacher compensation and improving mental health for students and teachers.

Flint, who owns Flippers Gymnastics and Cheer in Kaysville, doesn’t have a live campaign website. According to the Standard-Examiner, she has attended school board meetings to advocate for a fully in-person schedule in lieu of the hybrid structure.

Results:

District 1

Mumford leads Giddens 78.80 percent to 21.20 percent of the vote.



District 2

Robison leads Olson 53.16 percent of the vote to 46.84 percent.



District 4

Gerrard took the District 4 seat in an uncontested race.

