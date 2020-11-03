Results of the 2020 Utah House of Representatives elections

Jen Dailey-Provost, Democrat and incumbent member of Utah’s House of Representatives representing district 24, was reelected. Dailey-Provost was the only running candidate for this district in the 2020 elections. 8pm New York Times called.

Republican Incumbent Brad R. Wilson was reelected for district 15. He won against Democratic candidate Ammon Gruwell 77 percent to 23 percent. 9:20pm New York Times called.

Democratic Incumbent Sandra Hollins was reelected for district 23. She won against Republican candidate Bradley Borden 77 percent to 23 percent. 9:20pm New York Times called.

Matt Gwynn was elected for district 29. He won 76 percent against Democratic candidate Kerry Wayne, 21 percent, and United Utah Party candidate Tanner Greenhalgh, 3 percent. 9:24pm New York Times called.

Republican Incumbent Stephen Handy was reelected for district 16. He won 62 percent against Democratic candidate Cheryl Nunn, 31 percent, and Libertarian candidate Brent Zimmerman, 7 percent. 9:25pm New York Times called.

Republican Incumbent Melissa Garff Ballard was reelected for district 20. She won against Democratic candidate Phil Graves 66 percent to 34 percent. 9:25pm New York Times called.

Republican Incumbent Raymond Ward was reelected for district 19. He won against Constitution Party candidate Cameron Dransfield 81 percent to 19 percent. 9:25pm New York Times called.

Members of the Utah House of Representatives serve two-year terms and are not subject to term limits. The House is part of the legislative branch of the Utah state government and works alongside the governor to create laws and establish a state budget.

This story will be updated throughout the next week

The Signpost will cover Utah House of Representatives districts affecting at least Weber, Davis, Box Elder, and part of Salt Lake counties.