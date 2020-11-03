Spencer Cox is Utah’s next governor

Republican candidate Spencer Cox was elected as the new Utah governor on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. according to the Associated Press. Cox received 69.5 percent of votes. Democratic candidate Chris Peterson stood at 26.3 percent at the times.

Other candidates included Daniel Cottam of the Libertarian Party, and Greg Duerden of the Independent American Party. Cottam took 2.9 percent of the vote, and Duerden took 1.5 percent of the vote

Spencer Cox was the eighth lieutenant governor of Utah and has been on many other city councils and acted as mayor in Fairview. Cox says he believes that the best days of Utah are yet to come.

Cox is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he graduated from USU with a bachelor’s in political science and has a Juris Doctor from Washington and Lee University School of Law.

Chris Peterson is a fifth generation Utahn who currently lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. He is a father of three and is dedicated most of his platform to fighting for families. Peterson earned his bachelors and Juris Doctor from the University of Utah. In 2012-2018 Peterson worked in many offices in Washington D.C.