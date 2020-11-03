State auditor and treasurer election results

by Breanna Hart
Photograph of voter dropping in their ballot at a ballot box in Davis County. (Paige McKinnon/The Signpost)

The 2020 election season has been a tense one. Elections happening statewide this year include state auditor and treasurer.

Candidates for the state auditor race are John ‘Frugal’ Dougall, Jeffrey Ostler and Brian Fabbi. Dougall is the incumbent state auditor and took office in 2013. He is running for the Republican party while Ostler is running for the Constitution party and Fabbi for the United Utah party.

Candidates for State Treasurer are David Damschen, Joseph Speciale and Richard Proctor. Damschen is running for the Republican party, Speciale is running for the Libertarian party and Proctor is running for the Constitution party.

This story will be updated throughout the week.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

State Senate: two uncontested, two not called on election night

Elections

State Senate races took place across Utah on Nov. 3. Districts across the state elected new representatives to represent voices from their districts on important issues and policies to the […]

by Marisa Nelson

Seven constitutional amendments, many possible outcomes

News

Constitutional Amendment A: Constitutional Amendment A would change the gendered language in the Utah Constitution to language that includes more than one gender. This includes changing “men” to “person.” This […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

U.S. House of Representative winners, losers and races yet to be called

Above the Scroll

The four U.S. House Representatives races are up for a vote during the 2020 elections. District 1: Looking to take the U.S. House seat in District 1 from Rob Bishop […]

by Jennifer Greenlee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.