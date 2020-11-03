State auditor and treasurer election results

The 2020 election season has been a tense one. Elections happening statewide this year include state auditor and treasurer.

Candidates for the state auditor race are John ‘Frugal’ Dougall, Jeffrey Ostler and Brian Fabbi. Dougall is the incumbent state auditor and took office in 2013. He is running for the Republican party while Ostler is running for the Constitution party and Fabbi for the United Utah party.

Candidates for State Treasurer are David Damschen, Joseph Speciale and Richard Proctor. Damschen is running for the Republican party, Speciale is running for the Libertarian party and Proctor is running for the Constitution party.

This story will be updated throughout the week.