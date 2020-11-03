State Senate: two uncontested, two not called on election night

by Marisa Nelson

State Senate races took place across Utah on Nov. 3.

Districts across the state elected new representatives to represent voices from their districts on important issues and policies to the governor.

Many races were called late Tuesday night.

District 1 was called for incumbent is Luz Escamilla who received 66 percent of votes and Jim Whited received 34 percent.

District 1 had not been called as of Nov. 3 at 10:30 p.m.

District 19 has no incumbent candidate. Katy Owens received 47.4 percent of votes, winning over John Johnson who received 52.6 percent of votes as of Nov. 3 at 10:30 p.m.

The District 19 had not been called as of Nov. 3 at 10:30 p.m.

District 20 and 23 were uncontested races. Called by the New York Times at 8 p.m., David Buxton will remain in office. He received 21,448 votes. Todd Weiler will also remain in office with 1,395 votes.

These results are current as of Nov. 3 at 10:30 pm and will be updated throughout the next week.

