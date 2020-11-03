U.S. House of Representative winners, losers and races yet to be called

The four U.S. House Representatives races are up for a vote during the 2020 elections.
District 1:
Looking to take the U.S. House seat in District 1 from Rob Bishop after he did not run were republican Blake Moore and democratic Darren Parry. The New York Times declared Moore the winer at 8:46 p.m.
District 2:
Incumbent republican Christ Stewart is in a race against democrat Kael Weston. The race was not called as of 10 p.m. on Nov. 3 by the Associated Press or New York Times.
District 3:
Republican candidate and incumbent John Curtis and democratic candidate Devin D. Thorpe fought in the District 3 House race. Thorpe conceded early in the evening with 27.8 percent of the vote to Curtis’s 68.2 percent of the vote.
District 4:
In a campaign with national attention, incumbent democrat Ben McAdams has been in a drag-out fight with Burgess Owens in District 4. In a tight race, the race had not been called as of 9 p.m. on Nov. 3
This story will be updated throughout the week.