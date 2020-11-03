U.S. House of Representative winners, losers and races yet to be called

by Jennifer Greenlee

The four U.S. House Representatives races are up for a vote during the 2020 elections.

District 1:

Looking to take the U.S. House seat in District 1 from Rob Bishop after he did not run were republican Blake Moore and democratic Darren Parry. The New York Times declared Moore the winer at 8:46 p.m.

District 2:

Incumbent republican Christ Stewart is in a race against democrat Kael Weston. The race was not called as of 10 p.m. on Nov. 3 by the Associated Press or New York Times.

District 3:

Republican candidate and incumbent John Curtis and democratic candidate Devin D. Thorpe fought in the District 3 House race. Thorpe conceded early in the evening with 27.8 percent of the vote to Curtis’s 68.2 percent of the vote.

District 4:

In a campaign with national attention, incumbent democrat Ben McAdams has been in a drag-out fight with Burgess Owens in District 4. In a tight race, the race had not been called as of 9 p.m. on Nov. 3

Voter dropping off their ballot at the Davis County dropbox at the Farmington Community Center. (Paige McKinnon, The Signpost).
This story will be updated throughout the week.

