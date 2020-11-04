Sean Reyes wins hotly contested race for attorney general

by Daryn Steed

After a close Republican primary election, Sean Reyes will hold onto his position as Utah Attorney General.

Attorney General Sean Reyes, second from right, sits with other members of the Utah State Board of Canvassers (left to right, Treasurer David Damschen, Auditor John Dougall, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and Elections Director Justin Lee) to certify the 2018 election. Reyes won re-election to his post today. (Photo by Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News via Tribune News Service)
Attorney General Sean Reyes, second from right, sits with other members of the Utah State Board of Canvassers (left to right, Treasurer David Damschen, Auditor John Dougall, Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and Elections Director Justin Lee) to certify the 2018 election. Reyes won re-election to his post today. (Photo by Ben Winslow, FOX 13 News via Tribune News Service)

Reyes defeated Democratic challenger Greg Skordas handily. With ballots still to be counted, Skordas conceded the race late Nov. 3.

As of Nov. 4, Reyes leads with 60 percent of the vote to Skordas’ 35 percent. Libertarian Rudy Bautista holds 5 percent of the vote.

In a statement, Reyes thanked Utah voters and promised to stand up for Utahns regardless of party or ideology.

“When all the ballots are counted, I look forward to serving four more years as attorney general, protecting Utah and all who live in this great state,” Reyes said.

Reyes’ reelection campaign focused on fighting human trafficking, drugs, school violence and suicide.

Reyes was appointed attorney general by Gov. Gary Herbert in 2013, following General John Shallow’s resignation. Reyes then won a special election in 2014 and was reelected in 2016. He faced a tough primary election against attorney David Leavitt, where he won 54 percent of the vote.

Skordas, a prominent Utah defense attorney, was disappointed in the results

“I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Skordas told the Salt Lake Tribune. “I knew we were huge underdogs.”

Skordas ran for attorney general in 2004 and lost to Mark Shurtleff. A Democrat hasn’t held the seat in Utah since 2001.

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Police blotter Nov. 4

Mobile

Herbal hemorrhage? On Oct. 18 an officer was dispatched to Wildcat Village for a hemorrhage call. When the officer arrived, the student had swollen eyes and was bleeding. The student […]

by Marisa Nelson

How does the 2020 election compare to 2016? A side-by-side comparison

Elections

These numbers are current as of 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 4. More Utah residents have officially voted in the 2020 general election than did in 2016. Utah State Elections reported […]

by Catie Weimer

Student protestors call for unity in divided time

Above the Scroll

A group of Weber State University students majoring in social work held a protest and display — called A Moment of Silence for American Unity — on the Ogden campus […]

by Kierstynn King

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.