Sean Reyes wins hotly contested race for attorney general

After a close Republican primary election, Sean Reyes will hold onto his position as Utah Attorney General.

Reyes defeated Democratic challenger Greg Skordas handily. With ballots still to be counted, Skordas conceded the race late Nov. 3.

As of Nov. 4, Reyes leads with 60 percent of the vote to Skordas’ 35 percent. Libertarian Rudy Bautista holds 5 percent of the vote.

In a statement, Reyes thanked Utah voters and promised to stand up for Utahns regardless of party or ideology.

“When all the ballots are counted, I look forward to serving four more years as attorney general, protecting Utah and all who live in this great state,” Reyes said.

Reyes’ reelection campaign focused on fighting human trafficking, drugs, school violence and suicide.

Reyes was appointed attorney general by Gov. Gary Herbert in 2013, following General John Shallow’s resignation. Reyes then won a special election in 2014 and was reelected in 2016. He faced a tough primary election against attorney David Leavitt, where he won 54 percent of the vote.

Skordas, a prominent Utah defense attorney, was disappointed in the results

“I knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Skordas told the Salt Lake Tribune. “I knew we were huge underdogs.”

Skordas ran for attorney general in 2004 and lost to Mark Shurtleff. A Democrat hasn’t held the seat in Utah since 2001.