Student protestors call for unity in divided time

by Kierstynn King

A group of Weber State University students majoring in social work held a protest and display — called A Moment of Silence for American Unity — on the Ogden campus on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Image courtesy of student protestors for A Moment of Silence for American Unity
Image courtesy of student protestors for A Moment of Silence for American Unity

The students held the protest and display, a project for one of their classes, on the southeast side of the clock tower.

A Moment of Silence for American Unity was created by the group members in hopes of bringing unity back to the way people treat one another, making lasting impacts with people and within the community.

One student participant said the group planned the project to be held around Election Day because that’s when the group felt like divisions between individuals were going to be at a peak.

The group agreed that tensions and emotions within their community have been high due to both the election and COVID-19 protocols.

Melanie Walter, another participant in the project, said the group wanted to portray what hate can do to individuals. Walter has dealt with violence and bullying growing up.

“We want people to stop and think about how they treat others and realize they could always be kinder to one another,” Walter said. “We need to do better with how we treat people and realize that we don’t need to resort to violence.”

Though the project was carried out differently than the group had expected, they were able to have deep conversations with people walking by the table. They discussed topics such as what was happening within the community, politics and anxiety while waiting for election results.

The group also agreed there was power in silence by just listening and taking in what people had to say, regardless of the topic, circumstance or their assumptions of people.

“We should try to be more openminded when it comes to hearing what others have to say; get the full story first,” said Tyler Mitchell, another participant in the event. “Try not to blindly believe everything one person says, and don’t go into full aggression mode when you don’t agree.”

Share: [feather_share show="twitter, facebook, mail" hide="reddit, pinterest, linkedin, tumblr, mail"]

You May Also Like...

Police blotter Nov. 4

Mobile

Herbal hemorrhage? On Oct. 18 an officer was dispatched to Wildcat Village for a hemorrhage call. When the officer arrived, the student had swollen eyes and was bleeding. The student […]

by Marisa Nelson

How does the 2020 election compare to 2016? A side-by-side comparison

Elections

These numbers are current as of 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 4. More Utah residents have officially voted in the 2020 general election than did in 2016. Utah State Elections reported […]

by Catie Weimer

The ‘Cats offense is prowling the practice field, on the hunt for improvement

Football

Weber State University’s football program has been riding high in recent years under head coach Jay Hills’s leadership. The Wildcats have had a winning record every year since Hill’s second […]

by Miles Shaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.