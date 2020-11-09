‘Cats spring soccer coming back

The Big Sky Conference has released the revised women’s soccer schedule for the spring of 2021, months after the conference announced the postponement of all fall sports.

The season will run from March 12 through April 11. The schedule features a round-robin format and each team in the conference will have an opportunity to face each other once.

Unlike past seasons, there will be no postseason tournament to determine the winner of the conference championship and the accompanying NCAA tournament bid.

Instead, the winner of the regular season will be crowned as champions and receive the automatic bid to play in the NCAA tournament, which will be held April 23 through May 11.

WSU opens its season on March 14, when they play Idaho State on the road in Pocatello, Idaho. The Wildcats recorded a draw when they faced Idaho State in Ogden last season.

The ‘Cat’s home opener takes place on March 19 and features an in-state matchup with Southern Utah.

Other notable games include a home matchup against the defending Big Sky champion Northern Colorado on April 2, and a matchup against the preseason favorite Montana, also at home on April 4.

The Wildcats finished last season in 8th place and failed to qualify for the Big Sky tournament.

The Wildcats return with a lot of promising talent, including All-Conference defender Haley Thomas and All-Conference honorable mention Taylor Scadlock in the midfield. WSU was picked to finish 6th in the preseason coaches poll.