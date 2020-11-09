Do you know your news? Nov. 10

1. According to the Utah Department of Health along with the Salt Lake Tribune, COVID-19 numbers reached an all-time high in Utah this past week, which led to Gov. Gary Herbert’s new mandates for the state. How many new cases did the state report as of the evening of Nov. 8?

a. 3,000

b. 2,386

c. 4,197

d. 200

2. President-elect Joe Biden has made setting up his administration his top priority. What position of leadership did Biden announce was filled the morning of Nov. 9?

a. secretary of state

b. attorney general

c. leader of coronavirus task force

d. chief of staff

3. What local high school will have returned to online learning on Nov. 9 after reaching 15 cases of the coronavirus?

a. Ogden High School

b. Davis High School

c. Ben Lomond High School

d. None of the above

4. Ogden City approved a $3 million purchase of land to build what in the Ogden Business Depot?

a. COVID-19 testing stations

b. more small business buildings

c. an extension of Weber State University

d. FrontRunner Station

Answers:

1) The correct answer is b, 2,386 new cases and one death. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, the past week was the highest in Utah since the pandemic began.

2) The correct answer is c, leader of coronavirus task force. According to The New York Times, Biden is taking the virus very seriously and is also projected to choose his chief of staff later this week.

3) The correct answer is a, Ogden High School. According to The Standard Examiner, a faculty member was also included in the 15-case count at the school. The school is the third school to close in the Ogden School District.

4) The correct answer is d, FrontRunner station. According to The Standard Examiner, the city council unanimously voted on Nov. 4 to buy the lot. The city will receive the money sometime in 2021, according to planning commission documents.