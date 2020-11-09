Police blotter





Make like a tree and fall

On Oct. 2, an officer responded to a traumatic injury in the Wildcat Center. A Weber State University facilities management worker had slid down a grass hill while aerating, and the aerator collided with a boulder and a tree. The worker was conscious, breathing and alert but was slightly confused about where he was or what time it was. The worker was transported to McKay Dee Hospital.

Breaking into breaker boxes?

On Oct. 6, a WSU police officer was approached and told about a possible tampering with breaker boxes in the west side of the Shepherd Union that would affect Sedexo refrigerators. The officer reviewed the camera footage from that day and noticed employees near the box but could not identify what they were doing. IT is now working to get another camera up in the area.

“Grease Lightning” — more like grease fire

An officer was dispatched to University Village for a fire alarm on Oct. 6. The officer and the fire marshal knocked on the dorm room door but received no answer. The officer entered the the dorm and found a pan with burnt residue in the sink.

Once the officer made contact with the resident outside, she stated that she was cooking with oil, and it must have been cooking for too long. After she put the pan in the sink under running water, the smoke worsened. The officer informed the student to keep windows open to help with ventilation. No further action was taken.