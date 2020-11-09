WSU implements new guidelines

Starting on Nov. 16, Weber State University will have COVID-19 tests for the campus community to be tested on a weekly basis.

Gov. Gary Herbert announced on Nov. 8 that all universities would need to have a plan to implement weekly testing for all students attending in-person classes or living in on-campus housing, and WSU has reinforced that all students are expected to be tested weekly.

“Our initial goal is to have every Weber State student living or working on campus and those attending classes in person this semester tested prior to the Thanksgiving break, and implement weekly testing of on-campus students no later than Jan. 1, 2021,” the email to students and faculty said.

Tests will be provided free of charge to all students on campus.

Students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will need to fill out the self-reporting form, and the university will test symptomatic students Monday through Friday 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Marriott Allied Health building.

Students who are not symptomatic will fill out a form on the weber.edu/coronavirus page to set up a time they will be tested. Students will not be able to get a walk-in appointment. The test itself will be a self-administered lower nasal swab.

Asymptomatic students will be able to make their appointment on Monday, Wednesday or Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or Tuesday or Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Davis Campus will eventually be available, and the location and times will be announced.