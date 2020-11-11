‘Cats 2021 volleyball season set

The last time the Weber State University women’s volleyball team stepped on the court was during the NIVC tournament, where they fell to the University of Tulsa 2 to 3 on Dec. 12, 2019.

Little did they know there wouldn’t be another match held until 2021.

On Aug. 13, the Big Sky Conference decided fall sports wouldn’t compete until spring. For more than half their fall semester, the Wildcats went about practices with no notice of when a season would be announced.

On Nov. 5, the 2021 volleyball season was released by the Big Sky. Each team will play a 16-match schedule starting in late January and finish off in a conference tournament in April, where the top eight teams will complete.

Before their season was postponed, WSU was picked second and tied with Northern Arizona University in theBig Sky Conference preseason polls after coming off of a historic 2019 season.

Each Big Sky school will play one another back-to-back between Sundays and Mondays. The ‘Cats will host Eastern Washington for their home opener on Jan. 24.

The following week, WSU will travel to Missoula and face the University of Montana on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. A bye week will follow, so the Wildcats won’t face their instate rival — Southern Utah University — until Feb. 14 at Swenson Gym.

Feb. 21 will find the Wildcats in Greely, Colorado facing Northern Colorado. The Wildcats are on a 4-loss losing streak against the Bears.

Sacramento State will travel to Ogden on Feb. 28 before the following two weeks, when the ‘Cats will be on the road facing Northern Arizona, who is tied with WSU in preseason polls; following NAU, the ‘Cats take on Idaho State in Pocatello on Mar 14.

The conference match will be a home stretch facing Montana State starting on Mar. 21 before the ‘Cats see if they’ll qualify for the Big Sky Conference tournament.