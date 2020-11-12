Fall 2020 graduation bites the dust

by Marisa Nelson

Weber State University has announced that fall 2020 commencement will be canceled due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the spike in cases and concerns for the community.

Seats were situated to allow social distancing, due to Covid-19. (Nikki Dorber / The Signpost)
Those convocation ceremonies scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11 will not be held and graduates will be invited to return for a future graduation according to Becky Thompson, event coordinator and university advancement for WSU.

“All fall graduates will be invited to return and participate in our spring 2021 commencement ceremony.” Thompson said.

In the email that went out to faculty and students, WSU President Brad Mortensen expressed the university’s disappointment in having to cancel the ceremonies.

“Many of us consider commencement the most important event we hold on campus. I know this news is disappointing to us all, but especially our students who were looking forward to celebrating this incredible milestone at the end of this semester,” Mortensen said. “We know their families and loved ones share in the disappointment.”

The email also said that individual colleges may have alternatives or may be holding virtual convocations, and students should look for announcements like those.

Brett Perozzi, vice president of student affairs, said that a survey regarding the graduation ceremony was sent to those who would be graduating this semester in another recent email.

“We look forward to the opportunity to gather together in the spring and celebrate your accomplishment in-person.” Mortensen said. “In the meantime, I wish you continued success as you wrap up the final weeks of fall semester.”

