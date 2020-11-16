‘Cats football seniors

As seniors on the Wildcat football team are preparing to hang up their helmets at the end of the season, here are some highlights from their time playing here at Weber State University.

Defensive tackle Jared Schiess was All-Big Sky last season as a junior and a consistent contributor since first taking the field as a redshirt-freshman in 2017. Schiess has recorded 4.5 sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss in his three seasons for the Wildcats.

Linebacker Sherwin Lavaka played his first season for the Wildcats after transferring from Snow College, where he played his first two seasons. Lavaka totaled five tackles last year and is expected to be a contributor this season.

Defensive lineman Jayden Palauni has played in 38 games since he joined WSU after being recruited out of Highland High School in Salt Lake City. Palauni has 60 total tackles his career — nine tackles for loss — and 4.5 sacks.

Linebacker BJ Taufalele from South Jordan, Utah, was a solid contributor last year as a junior, recording 27 tackles, a sack and an interception. Taufalele will attempt to help maintain the Wildcat’s dominant defensive ways this upcoming season.

Safety Preston Smith, from Gilbert, Arizona, was a key part of the Wildcats last season, being named best defense and rewarded All-Big Sky Conference honors. In his three seasons at Weber, Smith has recorded 147 tackles, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Linebacker Conner Mortensen has seen game action in every season since coming to Weber from Overton, Nevada. Mortensen led the team in tackles last season, having 104 of them, as a junior. For his career, Mortensen has recorded 134 tackles and an interception

Cornerback Dave Jones was initially recruited as a running back and played his freshman season at that position before switching over to the secondary. As a junior, Jones recorded 16 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pass breakup. Jones also returned kicks for the ‘Cats last year with an average of 25.7 yards per return.

Kicker Trey Tuttle has been kicking and scoring points for the ‘Cats every season since joining the team as a freshman and will go down as one of the greatest kickers and players in Weber State football history. Tuttle needs 15 more field goals to set an FCS record for field goals made and is just three points away from becoming the highest scorer in Weber State football history. Additionally, Tuttle is a three-time All-Big Sky player and a two-time All-American.